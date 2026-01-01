MDPI supports and encourages the sharing of knowledge throughout the scientific research community by facilitating international collaboration on conferences or other academic events (e.g., seminars and workshops). Some potential areas for collaboration include marketing and advertising, Special Issues, conference proceedings, and other sponsorship options.

Please fill out the following form to propose a conference collaboration. All applications will be reviewed. Only scientific/academic events are acceptable (no industry events and fairs). MDPI may reach out to you soon.