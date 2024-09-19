Registered Reports are scientific articles which are peer-reviewed before the research is performed and the data are collected.

The proposals that meet high scientific standards, such as rigor, soundness, significant importance and implications for the science community, are then provisionally accepted for publication before data collection starts.

This format helps to considerably reduce publication bias and to avoid researchers having to invest much time and effort into questionable research studies, while allowing enough flexibility to perform unregistered experiments and report serendipitous findings.

The review process for Registered Reports can be briefly summarized into two main stages.

Stage 1:

Submission: Authors propose a clear hypothesis (including background, experimental methods, and analyses) that they plan to investigate.

Peer review: Reviewers evaluate the registered study proposal before data are collected (research importance, rigour, soundness, etc.).

Following an in-principle acceptance (IPA), the authors are asked to perform the experiments, following exactly the peer-reviewed procedures.

Stage 2: