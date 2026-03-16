Once payment is completed, our video team will contact you directly. The script will then be drafted by our team for your review and approval, or you may provide your own script. After the script is confirmed, we will begin video production. Then, we will invite you to review and provide feedback once the first version of the video is completed. Upon your authorization, the final video will be distributed and published on the corresponding MDPI article page, if applicable, and across MDPI’s social media platforms.