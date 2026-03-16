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Author Services

From expert language editing to professional figure and table editing and audience-ready video production, MDPI Author Services can help you maximize the impact of your research.
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100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Free re-edit or full refund

Expert Editing

PhD subject specialists

Rapid Service

Less than 10 hours on average
English EditingFigure EditingGraphical AbstractVideo Production

Video Production

Unlock the power of visual storytelling and captivate your audience with engaging and informative content, including video abstracts. Share your expertise with a global audience, enhance the visibility of your research, and revolutionize the way scholarly knowledge is communicated.

Video Abstract - 15 days

A video abstract is a short visual summary of a research paper, that aims to provide a quick overview of the study's key findings and significance.

5 minutes and underSummary of the whole paperVoiceover of native speaker
CHF  600.00
per submission

IOAP Discounts

Members of the Institutional Open Access Program (IOAP) benefit from a 15% discount on Author Services language editing. Simply submit using your institutional email address and the discount will be applied automatically.

Need something different?

Check out our range of services:
English Editing Service Figure and Table Editing Graphical Abstract Service

Frequently Asked Questions