Author ServicesFrom expert language editing to professional figure and table editing and audience-ready video production, MDPI Author Services can help you maximize the impact of your research.
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Video Production
Unlock the power of visual storytelling and captivate your audience with engaging and informative content, including video abstracts. Share your expertise with a global audience, enhance the visibility of your research, and revolutionize the way scholarly knowledge is communicated.
IOAP DiscountsMembers of the Institutional Open Access Program (IOAP) benefit from a 15% discount on Author Services language editing. Simply submit using your institutional email address and the discount will be applied automatically.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Our video production service is not limited to MDPI publications and can also be used for external journal content, subject to the provision of a PDF version of the article.
We provide video production services for various types of academic content, such as Reviews, Articles, and Books, among others. Our video team will first assess the content type and complexity of the manuscript to determine suitability before proceeding with production, ensuring compliance with publication standards.
Please check your email inbox for payment instructions from MDPI. Once payment is confirmed, we will get to work completing your order; you will then only need to review the final product. However, if you would like to be involved in the video production process and have input at each stage, we are happy to accommodate your request.
Once payment is completed, our video team will contact you directly. The script will then be drafted by our team for your review and approval, or you may provide your own script. After the script is confirmed, we will begin video production. Then, we will invite you to review and provide feedback once the first version of the video is completed. Upon your authorization, the final video will be distributed and published on the corresponding MDPI article page, if applicable, and across MDPI’s social media platforms.
We will contact you within 1 business day of receiving your payment. If you do not hear from us within this period, please do not hesitate to contact us at authorservices@mdpi.com.
The final video will be delivered within 15 working days of payment, excluding delays due to correspondence or revisions.
Yes. In addition to your published journal article, you are welcome to provide supporting materials to facilitate video production, such as original high-resolution image or video files (if available) and supplementary tables and figures. Please ensure that any materials provided are authorized for use to avoid potential copyright issues.
Yes, Video Abstracts created through a paid service can be assigned a DOI. This allows the video to be uniquely identified and permanently accessible, and facilitates citation in academic publications.
Yes. You can provide feedback at several stages in the production process: We will first confirm the script with you before production. Then, after the first version of the video is completed, it will be shared with you for review. One round of minor revisions is included, while additional revisions may incur extra charges. Once the final version is confirmed, no further changes will be accepted.
Upon your approval, the final video will be published on the Encyclopedia website (https://encyclopedia.pub/), where links to the original publication will also be provided, allowing viewers to easily access the full article. In addition, the video will be promoted across social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. If the original paper is published by MDPI, the video will also be displayed on the corresponding MDPI article page.
The primary language of our videos is English. For any additional customization requests, please feel free to contact us.
Yes, upon your approval, the video can be made publicly available. You may also choose to keep it for personal or academic use, such as including it in grant applications, promotion dossiers, or your academic portfolio. Please let us know your preference at the start of the project.
Yes. We support institutional, long-term, and customized collaboration models. Organizations interested in ongoing partnerships, multi-video projects, or tailored video services are welcome to contact us directly at authorservices@mdpi.com for more information.
If you need to cancel an order or revise your invoice after payment, please contact us at authorservices@mdpi.com. Please note that once the video production process has begun, cancellations are no longer permitted.
A Video Abstract is a short video that summarizes a research paper, including its purpose, methods, key findings, and significance. It provides a clear visual overview of the study. Video Abstracts help make research easier to understand and share. They increase visibility, reach a wider audience, and enhance the impact of the publication.